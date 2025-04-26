Shedeur Sanders prank-called during NFL Draft slide by imposter: ‘Have to wait a little longer’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The emotional roller coaster for Shedeur Sanders plunged even harder during the second day of the NFL Draft.

After falling to the third round and getting passed on in favor of two other quarterbacks projected to go much later than Sanders, he fell victim to an ill-timed prank call while the world watched.

While he and his family live-streamed day two of their NFL Draft party on Twitch Friday night, Sanders was seen answering a phone call that he assumed was from a general manager making the decision to draft him.

The 23-year-old quarterback had a big smile on his face as he answered and greeted the caller, with friends and family crowding around him.

“I’m good, been waiting on you,” he said.

But the imposter on the other side told the eager young athlete that he would “have to wait a little longer,” as Sanders’ smile quickly faded.

After the call ended, the crowd around Sanders broke out into concerned conversation, as he glared at his phone.

Sanders has since ended his Twitch stream.

Sanders’ draft slide has been the biggest and most controversial storyline of this year’s draft.

After fellow quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami was selected with the first overall pick on Thursday, experts assumed Sanders would follow soon after as the second quarterback taken. But instead, Jaxson Dart was taken by the Giants late in the first round Tyler Shough was taken by the Saints early in the second.

Both Dart and Shough were projected to go much later than Sanders by scouts and analysts.

At one point during the quarterback’s slide on Thursday, his other brother, NFL safety prospect Shilo Sanders, insisted “something is going on” with Shedeur not being selected, as seen in footage posted by their other brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

“Bro, if they don’t take you right now, it’s something going on,” Shilo said. “If they don’t take him right now, it’s something going on. I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s something.”

In additional footage posted by Deion Jr. Thursday night, Shedeur addressed not being taken in a speech to his family when the first night of the draft was over.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things,” the quarterback said .

“Tomorrow’s the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”

President Donald Trump even joined in on the debate on Friday, when he ripped “stupid” NFL owners for passing on the star Colorado quarterback and allowing him to fall into the second round.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post .

“He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman joined the debate Friday, suggesting Sanders slid because “America continues to fear strong black men.”

“The NFL doesn’t like [Shedeur] Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no O-line and no running game. He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to be drafted by San Diego?” Bowman wrote on X.