Shedeur Sanders reveals bold goal as member of Browns

Shedeur Sanders knows there will be an intense quarterback competition heading into Cleveland Browns training camp this summer, and there’s no guarantee he will be the backup, let alone start Week 1.

But Sanders, chosen with pick No. 144 in this year’s NFL Draft, has a goal in Cleveland already ironed out.

He spoke at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, where he said his eyes were firmly set on hoisting a Vince Lombardi Trophy and bringing it to Cleveland for the first time in franchise history.

“I’m trying to bring Cleveland, of course, a Super Bowl,” Sanders told students at the high school.

It’s the obvious hope and dream of every player in the NFL to win a Super Bowl, so it’s not unusual for Sanders to say that out loud.

But for a franchise like the Browns, a team that is only one of four not to win a title in the Super Bowl era, it would be quite a feat.

The Browns have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in their quarterbacks room and drafted Sanders’ fellow Heisman Trophy finalist, Dillon Gabriel, two rounds before selecting Sanders. Four quarterbacks vying for the same job in Cleveland will be a top storyline in training camp.

But Sanders’ confidence never wavers, even after his historic NFL Draft slide. He’s also getting involved in the Cleveland community, something he promised he would do, especially with local youth.

“I just wanted to come out and see y’all,” Sanders told students at John Marshall. “We working out every day. We’ve got a purpose. We’ve got something we’re trying to accomplish and achieve.

“What inspires me to keep going? I always say knowing that I’ve got a lot of people watching me. Know that I’m a positive influence to the youth. That’s what I say keeps me going.”

