Shedeur Sanders says of things he did that seemed right, ‘I could have went about in a different way’

The questions about Shedeur Sanders‘ NFL draft experience over the last three days that will go a long way toward determining his future are: Has he learned anything? And can he use that to improve?

In that regard, the newest addition to the Cleveland Browns quarterback room seems to be on the right path. Sanders, drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) on Saturday, seems to be reaching for perspective.

Regrets, No, Lesson Learned, Yes

“Do I have any regrets?” Sanders asked, repeating a question during his first media availability since the draft began. “I feel like in life, it’s always a way I can improve. So, it’s always in different areas I’m able to improve.

“And some things that I could have done at the time that seemed right at the time I could have went about in a different way, and that was like more during the season and stuff like that.”

Sanders not only slid in the draft. He rode an avalanche down the board, really.

So, how did that feel? What effect did that have on his mindset?

Sanders Trusts God ‘Had Me’

“No, nothing really affected me the last couple of days,” Sanders said. “You know, to just really push having faith and understanding, you know, God really had me, and I’m favored, I’m blessed.

“Besides that, it’s not really anything that changed. The love of the game is still the love of the game. When you get on the field, there wasn’t too much negativity being said. I know I gotta clean up some things in my game for me to be at my best, but that’s what I take each offseason one at a time and fix it.

“So I think that was just outside of football getting in the way. But, therefore, I have an opportunity now. We’re about to get on grass really soon.”

Sanders said that advice he got from his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders amid the dramatic slide in the draft helped. And he also shared his feelings throughout that time.

Deion Sanders Offered Advice

“He said, ‘God got us.’ So that’s what it is. I look at what went on and everything as a football game, you know, you may not come out early hot, you know, that may not happen. But you know, when it’s down to the final two minutes of the game, then you understand the level of seriousness raises the stakes. All the stakes raised, and that’s why I thrive in those high-pressure moments. So, I never felt any type of way, I never felt any type of way. I understood, ‘OK, this is the route,’ and that’s it.”

Sanders has been portrayed as entitled. And perhaps arrogant. That snapshot of him is not inaccurate, depending on the moment.

But that’s not how he would have everyone believe he’ll be when he arrives at the Browns’ facility in Berea, Ohio.

Job 1: Handle Business With Respect

“Get there and handle my business, do what I have to do, whatever role that is, I’m just thankful for the opportunity. So that’s all I could ask for. The rest is on me.

“I know I’m going to fit in perfectly. I feel like it’s first getting in, showing respect to the vets, showing them I’m here ready to work. Show the coaches and have them understand, I’m here ready to work. So they could actually understand the real me. That’s what I’m truly thankful to have, is the opportunity for people to actually see the real me and not be able to see stuff that could be true or not.”

It’s obvious that Sanders doesn’t agree with what happened when he was passed over by all 32 teams multiple times until the fifth round arrived. But at least he’s smart enough – at least on this day – to not come off as victimized by it all.

Sanders Avoids Embracing Victimhood

That would be a bad look.

“I feel like talent is everywhere throughout the draft,” he said. “It’s about just being picked and who sees your value. That’s pretty much it. Because it’s a lot of valuable players that go in the rounds after the first and second. So, I’m a product of one of those.

“And I understand you can’t really categorize, I’ll say my talent, I just got to prove and show what I’m capable of. But what fuels me is my purpose in life and understanding the route that we’re gonna have to take. Understanding that I was able to get an opportunity when a lot of people didn’t want to give me an opportunity. So that’s what I’m truly thankful for.”

