Shedeur Sanders staying confident as stunning NFL Draft fall hits final day: ‘Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING’

Shedeur Sanders went from being a top-five overall selection to not even a top-five quarterback.

Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel were all selected ahead of Sanders over the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

It’s an unprecedented, stunning fall for Sanders, who some mocks even had No. 1 earlier this offseason.

After dropping out of the first round, Sanders admitted that he “didn’t expect” the fall. He even became the culprit of a prank call who told him he had to “wait a little longer.”

But, late in the third round, Sanders took the X to keep some confidence.

“Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” he wrote.

Sanders had plenty of opportunities to be selected, but with three quarterbacks taken over him on night two, he clearly is not on many teams’ radars.

Shough went 40th overall to the New Orleans Saints. Then came the third round, where Milroe went 92 to the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns, who had numerous chances at Sanders, took Dillon Gabriel three picks later.

Earlier this week, reports started to shun Sanders, with one coach saying his formal meeting with the quarterback was “the worst,” adding that he is “entitled” and “not that good.”

Perhaps more teams are starting to feel that way.

Saturday will feature rounds four through seven, with over 150 picks remaining. The Tennessee Titans, who no longer need a quarterback, kick off the fourth round at noon ET.

The Raiders have the sixth pick of the fourth round, but at this point, it’s anybody’s guess on where Sanders will land.

