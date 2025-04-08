Shedeur Sanders touts himself as ‘best quarterback in the draft’

Shedeur Sanders made his case as being the best quarterback available in the NFL Draft.

Sanders spoke to ESPN after his pro day last week and while NFL players debated about his throwing mechanics, he believed his status at the top of the draft pool was solidified.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“All I need is an opportunity,” he said. “Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then there’s no doubt who to go with. I’ve done it over and over and over. So you would be a fool not to pick me.

“What’s the most important trait about a quarterback?… Consistency? Look at the last four years. That’s how I know I’m the best quarterback in the draft…. What checks all boxes? It leads to one guy.”

JALEN MILROE ‘IMPRESSIVE’ IN PRIVATE WORKOUTS WITH SAINTS AND BROWNS

In Fox News Digital’s first mock draft, Sanders was slated to go No. 2 to the New York Giants. But the Colorado standout could be selected by any team in the top 10.

The Giants are among the teams who have a quarterback conundrum. The team signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to contracts in the offseason but have no real long-term plan at the position.

Sanders could go as high as No. 1 if the Tennessee Titans decide to pass on Cam Ward or even potentially fall to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders is poised to be a star in the game. The son of Deion Sanders had 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in his final year at Colorado.