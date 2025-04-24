Shedeur Sanders worries about getting draft day call after phone number was leaked

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders revealed in a podcast interview published one day before the draft he had to make drastic changes to his phone after his number was leaked.

He said he was unsure how he was going to get in contact with a team because of it.

“My number got leaked, again, guys. I don’t know how I’m gonna get my call for the draft,” Sanders told the “2Legendary” podcast. “And I silenced all of my unknown callers. So, I don’t know how I’m going to be able to get the draft day call.

“I gotta get a new phone because it’s just getting ridiculous. It’s getting borderline sick.”

It was apparently the fifth phone Sanders had this year, but he swore he didn’t give his number out to anyone who would leak it. In a video, he showed several unknown calls.

“My number’s been leaked at least twice this year,” he said.

Sanders said he gets a lot of calls from scouts from numbers he doesn’t recognize and doesn’t answer them.

He named the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants as some of the teams that called him.

Sanders could go as high as the No. 2 pick or as low as the second round. He’s considered one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class, but interest in him is difficult to gauge hours before the draft begins.

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback put together a solid year in his final season with the team, leading the Big 12 Conference with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.