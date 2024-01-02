Shirtless Tom Brady goes wild for Michigan’s Rose Bowl win: ‘OMFG’

Tom Brady went wild for Michigan as the Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime of their College Football Playoff semifinals matchup on Monday.

Brady was watching the game from his home when the Wolverines defense stopped Alabama’s Jalen Milroe from scoring on 4th-and-goal. The seven-time Super Bowl winner gave his followers a little more than they bargained for, revealing that he was shirtless on the couch watching the game.

“OMFG Go Blue,” he captioned the video on his Instagram Stories.

Michigan will now play for a national championship against Washington next week. The last time Michigan won a title was in 1997, when Brian Griese and Charles Woodson were the stars of the team. Brady was also on the team.

They won the Rose Bowl that season over Washington State – it was the last time they were in the Rose Bowl before Monday’s game against Alabama.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned Brady in the same breath as current quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the win over Alabama. McCarthy threw for 221 passing yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Roman Wilson, Tyler Morris and Blake Corum.

“I know I’ve said this before … this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan, college football history,” Harbaugh said. “Got a long way to go to get to where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the G.O.A.T. He’s lapped the field when it comes to that.

“But in a college career, there’s been nobody at Michigan better than J.J.”

McCarthy has tallied 2,851 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns this season. He will look to guide Michigan to a 15-0 record with a national title victory.

