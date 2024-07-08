Shocking photos show totaled vehicle Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson was in during fatal crash

Photos of the Maryland car crash that took the life of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson, among others, showed the vehicle he was in destroyed.

Jackson was in the passenger seat of a maroon Dodge Charger, which was seen on a tow truck in photos obtained by TMZ.

The car is almost unrecognizable, as it is flattened in the back of the tow truck, while a different photo shows the interior of the vehicle on the outside with the rear of the car detached from the rest of the body.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maryland State Police issued a statement saying they are investigating the crash that occurred in Upper Marlboro and left Jackson and two of his high school teammates – Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton Jr., 24 – dead.

Police found that Hazel, the driver of the Dodge Charger, and Jackson were dead upon arrival. Lytton was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel later on.

Police say the accident occurred shortly after 3:14 a.m. Saturday, as troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the crash.

VIKINGS ROOKIE KHYREE JACKSON DEAD AT 24 AFTER MARYLAND CAR CRASH

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, which included a silver Infinity Q50 and a Chevy Impala. Police say their initial findings were the driver of the Infinity Q50, identified as Cori Clingman, 23, attempted to change lanes at a “high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala.”

The Charger, then, traveled off the right side of the road and “struck multiple tree stumps” before coming to a rest. No one was injured in Clingman’s vehicle, which had two other passengers inside, while the Chevy Impala driver refused medical attention at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, though they did not specify which driver.

The Vikings released a statement on Saturday confirming the news that Jackson, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2024, had passed away.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in the statement.

“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN reported that Hazel and Lytton both played college football, with the former spending time at Maryland and Charlotte, while the latter spent time at Florida State and Penn State.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.