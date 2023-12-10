Shohei Ohtani agrees to record-shattering $700 million deal with Dodgers

The modern-day Babe Ruth will continue his career in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani, the two-time winner of the American League MVP, will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency after spending the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani announced in an Instagram post.

Ohtani’s agent announced the deal with the Dodgers is for $700 million over 10 years. The deal is the largest in baseball history.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Nez Balelo of CAA Sports said in a statement.

“Shohei is thrilled to be part of the Dodgers organization. He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success. Shohei and I want to thank all the organizations that reached out to us for their interest and respect, especially the wonderful people we got to know even better as this process unfolded. We know fans, media and the entire industry had a high degree of interest in this process, and we want to express our appreciation for their passion and their consideration as it played out.”

The deal includes deferred money that will lower the amount counted towards the Dodgers’ luxury tax payroll, according to The Associated Press.

Ohtani is coming off his second MVP in 2023 as a two-way phenom.

At the plate, Ohtani led the majors in 2023 with a .654 slugging percentage and 1.066 OPS; his .412 on-base percentage was second; his 44 homers were fourth; and his .304 average was ranked ninth.

Ohtani was also brilliant on the mound, going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched. Among pitchers who threw 130.0 innings, his ERA was the ninth-lowest in MLB and his K/9 was sixth. Among AL pitchers with that number of innings, he ranked fifth and third, respectively. His 10.0 WAR, by far, led the majors; Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ 8.3 was second.

Ohtani thanked the Angels organization and fans in his Instagram post.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process,” Ohtani wrote. “Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.”

Ohtani will not pitch in 2024 after undergoing surgery on his right elbow — the second of his career — on September 19 after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament on August 23.

In an announcement from Ohtani’s agent, Dr. Neal ElAttrache provided information on the surgery without saying that Ohtani had undergone a second Tommy John procedure.

“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow,” ElAttrache said. “I expect full recovery, and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come Opening Day of 2024 and do both (hit and pitch) come 2025.”

Ohtani’s free agency has been the talk of baseball for the last year after he signed a one-year, $30 million contract before the 2023 season to avoid arbitration.

