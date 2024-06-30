Shohei Ohtani calls batboy who saved him from hard foul ball in dugout his ‘hero’

Shohei Ohtani had high praise for a bat boy after nearly being nailed with a foul ball.

Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers were visiting the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night when a foul ball hit by Kiké Hernández was headed toward the MLB superstar as he walked inside the Dodgers’ dugout.

Batboy Javier Herrera came to the rescue — with his bare hands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As everyone ducked, the bat boy reacted quickly, snatching the ball out of the air.

Realizing what he had done, he handed the ball in one motion to a fan seated near him behind the screen.

The moment went viral, and Herrera met with the media.

Dozens of reporters were surrounding him, and Ohtani snapped a photo of the media gaggle.

Ohtani posted the photo to his Instagram story with the caption, “MY HERO.”

“I saw the pitch all the way through. It hit the bat, and the ball pretty much found me. I was able to grab it,” Herrera said. “I was just doing my job.”

BLUE JAYS PITCHER AVOIDS SERIOUS INJURY AFTER GETTING HIT WITH 101.6-MPH AARON JUDGE COMEBACKER

“Yeah, he needs a contract extension, a raise,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I was obviously right next to him, but I didn’t appreciate how close it was, you know, going towards Shohei. And what a great play it was. So, very quick reaction from Javy and very grateful.”

There’s a reason MLB stadiums are always telling fans to keep their heads on a swivel, because you never know where a foul ball will land.

For players, coaches and staff in dugouts, it’s especially true because foul balls can come flying toward them at any moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohtani may have been wearing his helmet, but getting struck by a foul ball could’ve led to a serious injury.

Ohtani played a big role in the Dodgers’ 4-0 victory over the White Sox, too, mashing his 25th home run of the season in a 1-for-2 performance with two walks and two runs scored.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.