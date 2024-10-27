Shohei Ohtani leaves World Series Game 2 with injury after failed stolen base attempt

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shoehei Ohtani had to leave the team’s World Series game 2 against the New York Yankees with an injury after sliding into second base and getting thrown out.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with Ohtani on first and two outs, Ohtani made an attempt to try to help extend his team’s 4-1 lead. He tried to steal second base, but was thrown out by catcher Austin Wells. The out ended the inning, but Ohtani didn’t snap back up and walk over to the dugout.

He stayed on the ground grabbing his shoulder in pain before manager Dave Roberts and trainers came out to help escort him off the field.

MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal reported during the broadcast that the issue with Ohtani is his shoulder.

“We’re gonna get some tests at some point tonight/tomorrow and then we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “The strength was great, the range of motion good, so we’re encouraged.”

Los Angeles won the game, 4-2.

Ohtani had gone 0-for-3 with a walk in the game, but has been a key bat at the top of the Dodgers’ lineup this postseason, hitting .260 with three homers and 10 RBI.

The Dodgers just signed Ohtani last winter on a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract that had one of the most unusual payment structures in sports history, as $680 won’t even be paid to Ohtani until his contract is over.

Last year, Ohtani suffered an oblique injury in early September 2023, ending his season. He was already playing through an injured elbow ligament and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-September.

