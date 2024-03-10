Shriners Children’s 500: What to know about the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

William Byron, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson each have wins so far this NASCAR Cup Series season, and fans will get to see whether Phoenix Raceway will yield another new victor on Sunday.

Phoenix Raceway will be the site of the Shriners Children’s 500. It will be the first of two races held at the Avondale, Arizona, track. The other will take place for the NASCAR Championship later this year.

Byron, who won the Daytona 500 last month, enters the race as the defending champion. He held off Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Larson and Kevin Harvick for the win and was in first at the end of Stage 1. Larson was the leader at the end of Stage 2, as Byron was right behind him.

Larson and Reddick may have some momentum going into the race. The No 5 driver finished in first place at Las Vegas last weekend with Reddick behind him. Reddick could not catch up to the Hendrick Motorsports star in the closing laps and had to settle for second place.

Larson is entering the race as the leader in the drivers’ standings. Blaney is eight points behind him.

Chase Briscoe won the race in 2022 with Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano before that. The March Phoenix race has not seen consecutive winners since Harvick won three-in-row from 2014 to 2016.

It could be anyone’s race once the drivers are given the command to “start your engines.”

Weather

There should be a clear forecast in Avondale, according to FOX Weather. The high for Sunday is expected to be around 80 degrees.

Track facts

Phoenix Raceway is a dogleg oval. The start-finish straightaway and the backstretch have 3-degree banking with the dogleg banking at between 10 and 11 degrees. The straightaway from dogleg to Turn 1 banks at 10 degrees, and Turn 2 is 8-9 degrees. Turns 3 and 4 bank at 10-11 degrees.

The length of the track is 1 mile.

How to watch

The Shriners Children’s 500 begins at 3:30 p.m. NASCAR fans can watch on FOX.