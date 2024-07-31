Simone Biles ‘blocked’ after taking shot at former Olympic teammate

Block by block, Simone Biles is building an unforgettable Paris Olympics resume. She added another big block to it on Wednesday.

After leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to a gold medal and becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Biles made sure certain people didn’t forget it.

In an Instagram post featuring a collage of photos from Tuesday’s competition, she appeared to reference a comment from former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner with a caption that read “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions.”

Prior to the start of the Paris Olympics, Skinner said, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice, like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post.

After making light of Skinner’s comments with her Instagram post, Biles later sent a post that read, “oop I’ve been blocked,” on X on Wednesday.

Currently, Biles and Skinner are not following each other on X or on Instagram.

Skinner was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault. Skinner replaced Biles, who had to withdraw from the competition due to a case of the twisties.

Shortly after making the comments about this year’s team, Skinner posted a video defending her comments on Instagram Stories, saying that she had been “misinterpreted or misunderstood.” She later posted an apology note on her Instagram page to Biles and the rest of the team.

“It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work,” Skinner’s statement said, in part.

Biles later appeared to respond in a post on Threads that read, “[N]ot everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

After the team’s gold medal on Tuesday, Skinner posted to her Instagram stories a photo of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team during the gold medal ceremony with three heart emojis on it.

Tuesday’s gold medal marked Biles’ eighth Olympic medal overall, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history as she surpassed “Magnificent Seven” star Shannon Miller.

Biles now has the opportunity in Paris to make a run at the all-time world record for career gold medals by a woman gymnast as she still has four individual event finals left to compete in. The record is currently held by former Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina with nine.

Biles qualified for four individual event finals: all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

Biles qualified for four individual event finals: all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise.