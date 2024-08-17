Simone Biles catches heat for wearing Jonathan Owens-themed Packers jacket to Bears’ preseason game

Simone Biles showed up to the Chicago Bears’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, after the NFL safety was excused from training camp this month to watch the American gymnast compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But Biles appeared to receive some backlash on social media for her outfit choice.

Fresh off of winning three gold medals in Paris, Biles was pictured on the sidelines at Soldier Field wearing a jacket dedicated to Owens.

The only problem was the jacket depicted Owens during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

“Simone Biles on the sideline for The Bears game today…in a Packers jacket,” The Athletic’s Chase Daniel said in a post on X showing Biles’ look.

“With all due respect, Simone Biles gotta throw that jacket in the trash ASAP,” another user wrote on social media. “How did she get in with that?”

“Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears,” another wrote. “Yeah yeah I get it, her husband played for the Packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong.”

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending one season with the Packers. He returned to training camp after the Bears’ 21-17 win over the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game.

In addition to wearing a division rival’s jacket, Biles was also spotted wearing a boot on Saturday.

She injured a calf during the Olympics, but she previously told NBC Sports she was wearing it as a “precautionary” measure.

