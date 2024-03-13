Simone Biles’ NFL husband reaches agreement with Packers’ biggest rival: ‘Chicago here he comes’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are now making their home in Chicago.

Owens, an NFL safety, has agreed to a deal with the Bears after spending last season with the Green Bay Packers.

He spent the previous four seasons with the Houston Texans. Biles, a native of Houston, met Owens on a celebrity dating app, Raya, during his time with the Texans.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and perhaps the most decorated gymnast in history, posted the news on X.

“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES,” she wrote.

Biles wrote other posts embracing the city she “loves.”

“I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha,” one post wrote.

Biles apparently is excited about deep-dish, too. “pizza & hotdogs. F YEAH,” she said.

The duo also posted a farewell to Green Bay.

“just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I [love] green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” wrote Biles.

“Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB,” said Owens.

The deal is for two years.

Chicago has the No. 1 pick and has quite a decision to make. Caleb Williams has been the consensus first overall selection for years, but the Bears have Justin Fields, who has shown insane flashes of talent.

There has been tons of speculation that the Bears would trade Fields for a haul to further build around Williams. However, after Russell Wilson joined the Steelers and Kirk Cousins joined the Falcons, time and trade partners are running out.

Meanwhile, on Owens’ defensive side, he will join Jaylon Johnson, who just inked a four-year, $76 million pact with the Bears.

