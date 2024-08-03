Simone Biles on winning another gold: ‘I love my Black job’

Olympic superstar Simone Biles celebrated a victory in the all-around final on Thursday with a gold medal and a goat necklace around her neck, solidifying her status in the sport as one of the best.

Biles’ celebratory post on Friday was enough to turn heads.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I love my black job,” Biles wrote on X.

The references to “black job” appeared to be a swipe at former President Trump, who made the initial reference during a debate against President Biden on June 27.

“The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now,” Trump said of illegal immigrants during the CNN debate. “They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

FLAVOR FLAV HELPS US OLYMPIC ATHLETE PAY RENT AFTER CRIES FOR HELP ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Trump was asked about the reference again during his appearance at the National Association for Black Journalists conference earlier this week.

“A Black job is anybody that has a job,” Trump said.

Biles received support from LeBron James after the comment was posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles picked up her sixth gold medal of her career and the second of her time in Paris.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.