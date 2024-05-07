Simone Biles recalls she ‘did indeed black out’ at pre-wedding party last year

The excitement was palpable for Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles ahead of her wedding to NFL defensive back Jonathan Owens. So much so, she may have gone a little overboard.

Biles and Owens celebrated their marriage in April 2023 at a courthouse and then again with family and friends a month later. As Biles celebrated her wedding anniversary over the weekend, she shared some photos of a party with her family.

One of which was with her mother, Nellie.

“Momma Biles is probably telling me to eat before I black out,” she captioned one of the photos on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine.

Biles then wrote that advice “would have been good about 3 hrs before this” and admitted that she “did indeed black out.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player met via the Raya app in March 2020 and then got engaged in February 2022.

Owens admitted in a podcast interview in December he didn’t know who Biles was at first.

“I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers so in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she got to be good,'” Owens admitted to “The Pivot”

“When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we’re in camp. So I’m not paying attention to – I never would have had a moment to where I would have watched.”

Owens signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

It’s likely Biles will be on the sidelines supporting him once the 2024 Olympics are finished.

