Simone Biles’ social media post saying it was ‘good thing guys don’t compete against girls’ resurfaces

Riley Gaines and Simone Biles’ feud took a new twist on Sunday as an old social media post from the Olympic gymnast came to light.

Biles, in a 2017 post, appeared to be thankful that men don’t compete in women’s gymnastics.

“ahhhh good thing guys don’t compete against girls or he’d take all the gold medals !!” she wrote in October 2017.

Biles’ post came days after the 2017 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships finished in in Canada. Biles did not participate but American females Morgan Hurd and Jade Carey both medaled. Hurd won gold in the individual all-around. China’s Xio Ruoteng won gold in the men’s individual all-around.

Gaines, who hosts the “Gaines for Girls” podcast on OutKick, fired off her own reaction.

“Oop don’t you hate it when your past self completely undermines your current nonsensical argument?” Gaines wrote on X. “How has 2025 Simone reconciled with the fact 2017 Simone was a ‘truly sick bully’ by her own standard?”

SIMONE BILES SPARS WITH RILEY GAINES OVER TRANS ATHLETE DEBATE, LAUNCHES PERSONAL ATTACK: ‘TRULY SICK’

The back and forth started on Friday as Biles, seemingly out of the blue, fired off a post on X aimed at Gaines amid the uproar over a transgender athlete’s dominance in Minnesota high school softball.

“@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race,” Biles wrote. “Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

“But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Biles then added: “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_”

