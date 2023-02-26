Simone Biles throws epic bachelorette party before wedding to NFL player

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is celebrating in style ahead of her pending nuptials.

The gymnast took to Instagram this week and shared a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Belize. Last year, Biles revealed she was engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

“THE EASIEST YES!” Biles wrote in February 2022 alongside a picture of Owens proposing to her. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANC?.”

On Thursday, Biles took to Twitter and posted a picture featuring a “Future Mrs. Owens” sash and balloons spelling out the word bride.

“The one where I’m the bride,” she captioned the festive picture.

Biles also posted a luxury bag in an Instagram story post, saying Owens surprised her with the special gift.

“The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” Biles wrote.

In another Instagram post, Biles mentioned that the celebratory weekend was started with a “pajama party game night.”

The Texans defensive back presented Biles with an oval-cut diamond ring during last year’s proposal.

Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020, after they met at a Texans game.

Since they went public, Biles has often been seen at games supporting Owens. In December 2021, Owens had a memorable game by recording his first career interception, and Biles was there to celebrate.

“I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jjowens_3,” Biles wrote. “Forever cheering loud and proud for #36.”

Last year, Biles mentioned that both of them being athletes helped them understand each other in the early days of their romance.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes, and we have the same busy schedules,” Biles said in 2022 during an interview with the “Today” show.

“But, other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we’re with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other, it’s almost weird,” Biles said of Owens, who she connected with on Instagram in March 2020.”

Owens finished his fourth season in Houston and is set to become a free agent in March at the start of the NFL’s new league year.