Singer-songwriter Ciara, wife of Russell Wilson, finds out she’s related to Derek Jeter: ‘You are kidding me’

Family ties are running deep between two high-profile celebrities.

Singer-songwriter Ciara recently appeared on an episode of PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” where she went to see who out in the world she might be related to.

Well, she got one of the wildest shocks ever when she found out she is related to a Hall of Famer.

Ciara is a distant relative of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host of the show, told Ciara that the two share “a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome” from Jeter’s mother.

“What the world?!” Ciara yelled when she saw a photo of Jeter. “You are kidding me. Derek Jeter! That’s crazy.

Jeter isn’t Ciara’s first tie to the sports world – she’s been married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016.

Wilson shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter, and cracked a joke.

“Always knew it!” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

In another ironic twist, Wilson, like Jeter, is a former Yankee.

The quarterback was actually drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010, playing minor league baseball while he was not playing college football.

Over a year after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, though, the Texas Rangers acquired Wilson in the MLB Rule 5 Draft.

Despite being a Pro Bowl quarterback, Wilson was still in the Rangers’ farm system. So, when he expressed his desire to one day wear a Yankee uniform, the Rangers traded him there in 2018.

Wilson pinch-hit for Aaron Judge in a spring training game that March.

Wilson, Ciara and Jeter were spotted together at the 2015 ESPYs – unaware of their relation, of course.

