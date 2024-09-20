Sixers, Joel Embiid agree to three-year max contract extension: ‘I want to be here the rest of my career’

NBA superstar Joel Embiid is now tied to the Philadelphia 76ers for the foreseeable future.

The Sixers and Embiid agreed to a contract extension worth an estimated $193 million, according to multiple reports.

The center has become one of the most dominant players in the NBA. He was named the league MVP following his standout 2023 season. Embiid also won a gold medal with Team USA earlier this year at the Paris Olympics.

The extension includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, sources told The Associated Press. Emiid, a seven-time NBA All-Star, shared a photo of him signing a contract alongside team owner Josh Harris.

“I want to be here the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family,” Embiid wrote on social media on Friday. “There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started.”

Embiid, who dropped a franchise-record 70 points last season against the San Antonio Spurs, signed off with the familiar 76ers hashtag, “#trusttheprocess.”

Embiid inked a $196 million extension ahead of the 2021 season. The Sixers have now come to terms with three cornerstone players this offseason.

The 76ers convinced Paul George to leave the Los Angeles Clippers and sign a four-year, $212 million contract. The NBA’s Most Improved Player last season, Tyrese Maxey, was rewarded with a five-year, $204 million extension.

The 76ers committed more than $400 million in salary to two players they believe position them as the top contender to dethrone the NBA champion Boston Celtics. The Sixers have not won an NBA title since 1983.

Embiid does have a history of injuries and has yet to lead the franchise out of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a season and averaged 34.7 points in just 39 games last season.

He has five All-NBA Team honors, seven consecutive All-Star selections from 2017-24, three All-Defensive Team nods, and has been the NBA scoring champion on two occasions.

“Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come,” Harris said. “Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He is integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”

In 433 games with the franchise, Embiid has averaged 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocked shots across 31.9 minutes per contest. He ranks first in franchise history in scoring average (27.9 points per game), fifth in blocked shots (720), tied for sixth in triple-doubles (seven), and seventh in total points scored (12,071).

“I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia,” Embiid said in a team statement. “Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me.”

