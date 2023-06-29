Sixers’ Tobias Harris says casual fans would trade him for a ‘Crumbl Cookie;’ brand responds

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to enter the 2023-24 season with a new head coach after failing to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the 22nd consecutive season.

After another playoff disappointment, the Sixers fired head coach Doc Rivers and brought in championship-winning head coach Nick Nurse, hoping a change at the top could be the final piece of the puzzle.

But Philadelphia still has a lot of questions regarding its roster for next season, including the future of James Harden in a Sixers uniform.

Tobias Harris, who is entering the final year of a five-year, $180 million deal, has also reportedly garnered interest from multiple teams.

While being the topic of trade speculation is never ideal, Harris provided a fun answer when asked about the rumors.

“Trade speculation, you know, casual Sixers’ fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie,” Harris told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “But at the end of the day, they have to realize you’re not getting a 6-9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40% from three, guard other teams’ best player, shoot, post up, drive [and] play 70-plus games a year …

“We had a disappointing end to the season, but we were close enough. I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team, and we have the right pieces and the right culture. And with a new coach, I’m excited for what we can bring to the table.

Harris is an ambassador for Crumbl Cookies in Philadelphia, according to ABC 6 in Philadelphia.

Crumbl Cookies caught wind of the reference, making an offer to Philadelphia fans if Harris stays put.

Harris made his pitch for bringing back the Sixers’ core, saying that chemistry and culture in the NBA often lead to success.

“Every year in the NBA, teams shake up,” Harris said. “And sometimes the teams that stay together and build their culture and build their chemistry, those are the ones that prevail.”

“I’m excited to come back, bring this group back, add a few pieces that help us out as a whole team, and be ready to win.”

The Sixers held a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing games 6 and 7 to end their season.

Philadelphia last made the conference finals in 2001, when Allen Iverson led the 76ers to the NBA Finals.