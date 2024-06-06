Sky players say they were harassed outside hotel by man with camera: ‘Nasty work’

A man with a camera allegedly harassed Chicago Sky players outside their Washington, D.C., hotel on Wednesday.

Jeff Pagliocca, the team’s general manager, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the man with the camera was focused on Sky guard Chennedy Carter. When the team bus arrived, the man approached Carter and her teammates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Sky’s security stepped in and defused the situation, escorting the man away.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca told the outlet. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Angel Reese, Isabelle Harrison and Michaela Onyenwere wrote about the situation on X.

“finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” Reese wrote.

BOB COSTAS TALKS CAITLIN CLARK, ANGEL REESE AND RACE IN THE WNBA

“WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!” Harrison wrote.

“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL,” Onyenwere added on X. “We have security, and they did a great job of de-escalating the situation/protecting us. It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sky are in Washington, D.C., to take on the Mystics. Their game tips off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.