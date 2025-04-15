Sky reunite Hailey Van Lith with Angel Reese in WNBA Draft

Former LSU teammates are back together in the WNBA.

The Chicago Sky selected TCU point guard Hailey Van Lith 11th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and though she was a Horned Frogs star last season, she’s rejoining her Tigers sister Angel Reese in the Windy City.

Van Lith has been on three different Elite Eight teams over her five collegiate seasons, and she also secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the women’s 3×3 basketball team.

But Van Lith secured her status as top WNBA Draft prospect this year after a tremendous season at TCU. She shot a career-high 45.9% from the field, which led to 17.9 points averaged per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists as well.

In turn, Van Lith earned the Big 12’s Player and Newcomer of the Year awards, while helping the Horned Frogs not just win the regular season title, but more importantly, the Big 12 title as well.

TCU made it to the Elite Eight behind Van Lith’s performances, which led to the single-season program records with 680 total points and 204 assists tallied.

Van Lith’s career began at Louisville, where she played her first three seasons in college. She was a first-team All-ACC honoree in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, the former of which the Cardinals made the Final Four.

She would move on to Kim Mulkey’s program at LSU, where she teamed up with Reese for the 2023-24 season. Many were intrigued to see how Van Lith would fit in running the Tigers’ offense, but she had a down year, averaging just 11.6 points and posting her lowest career shooting percentage at 37.8%.

Van Lith, though, push her haters to the side this past season, cementing her worth at the pro level, and the Sky used their second pick in the first round to snag her.

Slovenia power forward Ajsa Sivka was taken 10th overall by Chicago before they called Van Lith’s name.

