Sky’s Angel Reese reveals what she’s looking for in a man

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese may not be in control of a lot of things in her future, but she knows exactly what she wants in a man when it comes to the dating world.

Reese, whose season abruptly ended early due to a wrist injury, spoke about her dating life on the latest episode of her podcast “Unapologetically Angel.” She confirmed she was single after dating Florida State Seminoles guard Cam’Ron Fletcher.

“He gotta be tall… 6’7″, 6’8″,” Reese said when divulging her criteria for her next partner, including that he has to be in the NBA.

Mariah the Scientist, a singer/songwriter who is dating rapper Young Thug, said she would look into helping Reese.

“I don’t know too many of them. I’m going to make a call,” the artist said. “I’m going to make a call and I’m going to have them make a call. And then I’m going to get you a little selection.”

The New York Post noted that Reese also revealed the things that are important to her when it comes to being in a relationship.

“You don’t see a lot of relationships where the woman is just as dominant as the man. The woman can provide for herself without the man. They have to bring something completely different to the table because there’s nothing you could buy me that I can’t buy myself,” she said earlier this month, adding that “quality time” was her love language.

Reese was one of the top rookies in the WNBA in 2024.

The former LSU standout averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She was also an All-Star.

