Sky’s press conference interrupted with hot-mic moment about ‘intimate relationship’

A Chicago Sky press conference was interrupted by mysterious audio on Sunday night after the team fell to the Seattle Storm, 84-71.

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon, rookie sensation Angel Reese and starting guard Marina Mabrey were at their desk awaiting questions from reporters when someone appeared to forget to mute their audio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video from the press conference showed the trio listening in on an apparent conversation about someone’s “intimate relationship” and their reactions were priceless. Eventually, the person’s audio was muted, but it still appeared to stun Weatherspoon, Reese and Mabrey.

Reese later reacted to the ordeal.

“I was shook,” she wrote on X.

Even as the Sky lost to the Storm, Reese was able to set the record for most consecutive double-doubles by a player. She surpassed Candace Parker’s mark with her 13th. Reese had 17 points and 14 rebounds and is the lone rookie averaging a double-double this year.

2024 WNBA ODDS: ANGEL REESE CHALLENGING CAITLIN CLARK FOR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

“I’m just trying to be consistent for my teammates, doing whatever I can to help my team,” Reese said, via EPSN. “I think I didn’t do enough tonight, but just being able to be there for my teammates and knowing that I have a job to do every day no matter if I’m a rookie or a vet.”

Reese and Caitlin Clark are the top candidates for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

After Reese tied Parker’s mark, the Sky’s social media account made clear who it believes is the front-runner.

“Record setter. THE front runner,” the team wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese now has 14 double-doubles on the season. According to ESPN, it’s tied for fifth most from a rookie in WNBA history.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.