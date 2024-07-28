Snoop Dogg celebrates with US swimmer’s wife during gold medal race in heartwarming moment

Team USA swim star Caeleb Dressel was leading the pack in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay final Saturday night at Paris La Defense Arena, chasing his eighth Olympic gold medal.

And while Dressel was giving it his all in the pool for the United States’ first Olympic gold medal in the Paris Games, every U.S. supporter in the crowd was on their feet going wild.

Among them was legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and Dressel’s wife, Meghan, with her sleeping baby in hand, going wild together as the race came to its dramatic finish.

A video that circulated on social media shows Dogg and Dressel screaming toward the pool, encouraging Team USA to secure the gold. Luckily for Baby Dressel, he had earmuffs so his sleep was not interrupted.

Once it was certain the U.S. would win the medal, Dogg and Dressel high-fived in elation.

It’s moments like these that reflect the unity the Olympic Games and sports creates. The two, from completely different backgrounds and having likely just met for the first time, were simply cheering for their country to bring home the gold.

The 52-year-old rap legend was in Paris during the opening ceremonies, dancing with the Olympic torch.

Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy and Hunter Armstrong posted a winning time of 3:09.28 to defeat rival Australia, which came in second for silver at 3:10.25.

Italy edged China for bronze at 3:10.70.

This victory is a tone setter for the rest of the men’s swimming competitions. Australia and China are U.S. rivals trying to ascend to the world swimming throne.

Caeleb and Meghan cried during the Dressel family celebration after Caeleb won gold.

There may be more tears and more high-fives for the Dressels during these Olympics with the men’s 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly on the swimming schedule.

