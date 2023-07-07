Soccer fan arrested, charged with attempted murder in Levi’s Stadium stabbing during Mexico-Qatar match

Police in California have arrested a man on the charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a soccer fan, “critically” injuring him during a violent brawl that broke out in the stands of Sunday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar.

The Santa Clara Police Department has identified the suspect as 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva.

The Sacramento Police Department took Garcia-Villanueva into custody on Tuesday night without incident, authorities said Wednesday in an update.

SOCCER FAN ‘CRITICALLY’ INJURED AFTER BEING STABBED DURING VIOLENT BRAWL AT CONCACAF GOLD CUP MATCH

“With the advanced video technology at Levi’s Stadium and vital community input, swift action by the SCPD allowed detectives to positively identify both the suspect and the person of interest within 24 hours of the incident,” police said Wednesday.

The person of interest, who has not been identified publicly, was released after investigators found that she did not commit a crime. Police said a search warrant for Garcia-Villanueva’s home was issued and “evidence” related to the crime was located at the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garcia-Villanueva was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and was charged with attempted murder.

A massive brawl in a section of mostly Mexico supporters erupted near the end of the 1-0 loss to Qatar.

Graphic video shared online appeared to show the male victim profusely bleeding from the wound as officers approached the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the man suffered a stab wound “near the upper collar bone area” and was transported to an area hospital with a “critical” injury.

According to local reports, the man is expected to make a full recovery.