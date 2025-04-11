Soccer player dies at 21 after collision with opponent during match

A soccer player died after a collision with an opponent during a match this week.

Helar Gonzales Altamirano, 21, died Tuesday after sustaining a head injury in a collision with a goalkeeper.

In the 71st minute of a match in Peru, Altamirano’s teammate booted a ball from near midfield, and Altamirano chased it down.

However, when the opposing goalie went to catch it, he collided with Altamirano, injuring Altamirano’s head in a scary crash.

Altamirano then landed hard and lay motionless.

He was quickly taken off the field on a stretcher, and he later died of his injuries.

Altamirano’s brother told local media in Peru a ruptured artery in his brain led to Altamirano’s death.

“Helar wanted to be a great footballer from a very young age and was always talking about going as far in the sport as he could,” his father, Jose, told local media, according to Metro UK. “I know his team [is] going to dedicate all their future achievements to him.”

“Rest in peace friend. We will remember you for your love of football and your family. You leave us with great pain,” Altamirano’s club, Real Titan NC, said in a statement, via The Mirror.

“Great strength to your family at this difficult time. They are not alone because Titan is with them and the football family is with them.”

