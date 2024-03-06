Soccer star Sam Kerr faces racially aggravated harassment charge after Olympics racism protest

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Australian soccer star Sam Kerr was charged with racially aggravated harassment in January after an incident last year with a police officer in southwest London.

Kerr pleaded not guilty to the charge, prosecutors in Britain said Monday. Police said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare, according to Britain’s PA news agency. Kerr is set to face court over the charge in February 2025.

Kerr has been playing in the Women’s Super League for Chelsea. She’s the captain of the Australian national women’s team but has been sidelined after suffering an ACL injury during training camp earlier this month. Chelsea has not commented on the incident.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson and women’s team coach Tony Gustavsson told Australian media they were only made aware of the charges against Kerr on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it. We have our own questions we would like to know,” Johnson said in a press conference. “There is a process that is under way and that process needs to run its course.

“I don’t want to get into the allegations. They are serious allegations. At the same time, Sam has rights – natural justice rights, procedural rights – that she has to work her way through, and we respect that.”

Gustavsson said he couldn’t comment on the charges and referred to an earlier statement.

“The only thing I can comment on is my experience and interaction with Sam as a person and as a footballer,” he said. “And I have only positive experience with that.”

Football Australia said it was aware of the proceedings involving Kerr but was unable to comment on the ongoing legal matter.

“Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field,” the organization said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate.”

The racially aggravated charge comes nearly three years since she and her team linked arms at the Tokyo Olympics to protest against racism.

The Matildas made the demonstration before a match against New Zealand. The New Zealand players took a knee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

