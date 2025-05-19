Son of John Elway’s late agent remembers dad in heart-wrenching post

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of John Elway’s late agent, Jeff Sperbeck, paid tribute to his father in a heart-wrenching Instagram post on Sunday.

Jackson Sperbeck put together a slideshow of photos, remembering the times he spent with his father before his tragic passing late last month. The photos ranged from the time Jackson was a child to his older years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Your footsteps gave me direction. I’ll walk the rest with purpose,” he captioned the collage. “I love you dad.”

Jeff Sperbeck, 62, died from injuries sustained in a golf-cart crash in California. The Riverside County Coroner’s Office ruled that his death was accidental due to blunt head trauma.

“The Cause of Death is ‘Blunt Head Trauma,’ and the Manner of Death is ‘Accident,’ and the Mode of Death (How the injury occurred) is ‘Passenger fell from golf cart.’” the coroner’s bureau said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital earlier this month.

AARON RODGERS COULD ULTIMATELY LAND IN ‘PERFECT PLACE’ WITH STEELERS, AUTHOR SAYS

The statement added that the injury occurred when the “passenger fell from” the golf cart.

Elway released a statement on his longtime agent’s death.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway said in a statement, via ESPN.

“There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.