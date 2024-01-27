South Africa’s director of rugby suffers chemical burns in ‘freak accident’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rassie Erasmus, director of rugby for South Africa, is recovering in a hospital after a freak accident resulted in chemical burns.

Erasmus is “recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product,” South African Rugby said Saturday in a statement.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

Erasmus is expected to coach the team as it prepares for the 2027 World Cup, according to the New York Post. He coached South Africa when it won its third World Cup in 2019.

Erasmus moved to the director role before the 2023 tournament, when Jacques Nienaber became the coach, leading South Africa to another World Cup title.

Nienaber departed SA rugby and became the coach of Leinster in Ireland.

The Springboks are not scheduled to play again until July, when they’ll face Ireland in a two-game series before facing Portugal in Bloemfontein July 20.

“We are delighted that we will be returning to Bloemfontein for this historic match, and we are determined to continue making our passionate supporters proud,” Erasmus said in a statement on Friday.

“With the venue now confirmed, we can go full steam ahead with our planning for the home tests from an operational perspective.

“There’s no doubt it has added to the excitement for the season ahead, especially after capping off the 2023 season by defending the Rugby World Cup title.”