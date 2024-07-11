South Carolina coach Dawn Staley asks Barack Obama to ‘borrow’ wife Michelle for ‘4 short years’

Based on her declining an invitation to the White House when Donald Trump was president, it seems like Dawn Staley will not be supporting him in this go-around.

When Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks won the national championship in 2017, she said her team would not be able to attend, and their focus was on repeating.

It remains to be seen whether Staley and this year’s Gamecocks will pay a visit. They completed a perfect season back in April after taking down Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

But, if they do, Staley has made it clear who she wants to visit, and it’s not the current president.

Staley attended an event with former president Barack Obama earlier this week, posting on X that he was “the coolest man on earth.”

But it’s the other Obama whom Staley wants in office beginning next January.

“@BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you!,” she posted.

Staley has supported Democrat policies and ideologies, including the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.

“I’m of the opinion of, if you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman, and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion,” Staley said during the March Madness tournament.

When asked whether she thought “transgender women should be able to participate in women’s college basketball,” Staley responded, “Yes.”

There have been many calls for Biden to drop out of the race since his poor performance at the June 27 debate in Atlanta. California governor Gavin Newsom has long been the favorite to potentially replace him, but Michelle Obama isn’t too far behind the speculative candidates.

