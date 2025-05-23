South Carolina coach Dawn Staley weighs in on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry: ‘It’s great for the WNBA’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has sparked more discussions across the sports world and beyond.

Tempers flared between Reese and Clark after the Fever guard committed a flagrant foul on the Sky forward.

It was one of the bigger moments of Indiana’s 93-58 blowout win Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both players downplayed the incident. Clark told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the third quarter there was “nothing malicious” behind the foul.

After the game, Reese described the foul as a “basketball play.”

CAITLIN CLARK MAKES BOLD STATEMENT AFTER PACERS’ INCREDIBLE COMEBACK WIN OVER KNICKS

“Refs got it right. Move on,” Reese told reporters.

Three-time national championship-winning coach Dawn Staley weighed in on the rivalry between the two WNBA stars.

“I think it’s great for our game,” Staley said. “It’s a sport. Treat us like a sport. … It happens in every sport — soccer, basketball, football … so let it be.”

Staley added that she believed the game officials made the right call.

“I’m going to take the lead of Angel and Caitlin, and that lead is they said it was a foul. The officials got it right, and we’re moving on.” Staley said.

“I think it pulls people in.”

“I do think there are new fans that haven’t watched our game. I just hope that they’ll open their eyes to the rest of the talent that is there. The product is incredible, and it’s in high demand. We played Caitlin in the national championship last year. … Twenty million (viewers), whatever it topped off at.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Staley also expressed her excitement for future Clark-Reese matchups.

“I’m looking forward to the next time they play, too,” Staley said. “I’m going to be glued in just like everybody else. I’m a fan.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.