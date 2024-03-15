South Carolina’s Dawn Staley slams radio host over ‘giant Brazilian woman’ remark

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A CBS Sports Radio host came under fire Thursday for making an “offensive” remark about South Carolina women’s basketball star Kamilla Cardoso as he talked about the upcoming tournament.

J.R. Jackson talked about the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and how excited he was to watch it — even more so than the men’s. However, what he said next is what raised fans’ ire.

“I’m more excited for the women’s tournament,” Jackson said during the CBS Sports Minute. “I’m ready for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and the giant Brazilian woman from South Carolina that knocks people over. Forget the guys, where are the women? I’m ready. I’m J.R.”

Jackson’s comment was in regard to Cardoso’s shove of LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson during the SEC Tournament Championship — which she apologized for and will be suspended for the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was not happy.

“What a morning?!! Never thought I’d hear one of my players described in such an offensive way,” Staley wrote on X. “I’m not sitting this one out. Kamilla deserves an apology @CBSSports @1075thegame (can be issued even though it’s out of your control).”

Staley was likely listening to 107.5 The Game in Columbia, South Carolina. The station responded to Staley’s remarks and issued an apology.

EX-LSU STAR RIPS TEAM’S LEADERSHIP AFTER SKIRMISH WITH SOUTH CAROLINA PLAYERS

“Coach you have every right to be upset,” the station wrote. “We as a CBS affiliate do not control what plays in their sports minutes and we certainly don’t condone what was said. We try and treat all women’s sports with the upmost respect. It’s unfortunate some national voices don’t.

“Even though it was not one of our voices that said this, we are ultimately responsible for what plays on our airways and we will work to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize to you, Kamilla and your entire team.”

Jackson also issued an apology.

“This morning on an Audacy Sports Minute, as I was sharing my excitement for this year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament and watching some of the game’s brightest stars, I referred to University of South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso by only her height and ethnicity,” he said.

“I genuinely regret my words, and I sincerely apologize to Kamilla, her family and the University of South Carolina. She deserves better, I will learn from this and be better going forward.”

