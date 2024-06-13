Southern Miss star MJ Daniels, 21, dies in shooting, officials say

Southern Miss defensive back Marcus “M.J.” Daniels was shot and killed in Mississippi on Tuesday night, officials said.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem told news outlets that Daniels’ body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

“We are asking the community for their help and to come forward with any information pertaining to this tragic incident and the untimely death of Marcus Daniels,” Hattiesburg police said in a statement, via the Hattiesburg American. “We will share as much information as possible without jeopardizing the investigation. We are working closely with the university and local officials.”

Daniels, 21, was the starting cornerback for the Golden Eagles last season. He was tied for the lead on the team with three interceptions. He had 29 tackles as well in 12 games.

He was expected to enter the 2024 season as a starter, according to the Hattiesburg American.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement, adding that counseling will be made to his teammates and other members of the school affected by his death.

Daniels played his first two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss before he transferred to Southern Miss in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

