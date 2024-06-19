Sparks rookie Cameron Brink suffers knee injury on scary-looking play vs Sun

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink exited Tuesday night’s game with what appeared to be a scary knee injury against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink drove to the basket in the first quarter before she slipped and tweaked her knee. She was helped off of the court and hobbled toward the locker room before she was helped again.

“Cam has a knee injury and will be evaluated tomorrow,” Sparks head coach Curt Miller said after the game.

Brink only played four minutes. Los Angeles fell to Connecticut 79-70.

The Stanford standout was the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She came into the game averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She was tied with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson for second-most blocks in the league.

Brink was also named to the 3×3 U.S. Olympic team for Paris.

“Except for the 2019 season, I’ve lost a starter to injury every single year I’ve been a head coach in this league,” Miller said. “You just have to have the mentality of next person up and rally around it.”

Los Angeles is 4-11 on the season.

Aari McDonald led the Sparks with 14 points and seven assists in the loss.

Each Sun starter was in double figures in scoring. DeWanna Bonner had 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

