Spike Lee chirps Aces star Kelsey Plum during WNBA playoff game

If there is playoff basketball in New York City, you could bet Spike Lee is going to be there.

The filmmaker traded in his orange and white New York Knicks jersey for some New York Liberty swag on Sunday as the team played the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal playoff matchup.

Lee, who was wearing a Sabrina Ionescu jersey, made his presence known as he was seen talking trash with the Aces’ star guard Kelsey Plum. The ESPN broadcast caught Plum and Lee going back and forth at each other in the second quarter.

“I can’t say exactly what was said, but I told him that he should talk louder,” Plum told reporters. “But it was all well and fun and really cool that he’s here, even last round was really cool. I know he’s a big sports fan.”

Plum led the Aces with 24 points and WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had 21 points, but it was the Liberty that went home with the victory, 87-77.

Breanna Stewart had 34 points, and Ionescu added 21 points in the win. Jonquel Jones had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

“He was the first person who called me and shared the excitement with New York getting the No. 1 pick,” Ionescu said of Lee. “Every time I’ve seen him we’ve had small talk and I said he’s got to come out to a game. To be able to see him here cheering us on loud, over there chirping at the refs and talking to the players.”

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Tuesday night.

