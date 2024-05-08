Sports personality Katie Nolan likens Ben Affleck’s ‘energy’ during Tom Brady roast to someone ‘on coke’

The Tom Brady roast on Sunday night featured some of the biggest celebrities from all walks of entertainment, but one didn’t look too hot, according to sports personality Katie Nolan.

Ben Affleck was one of the special guests at the roast, representing the New Englander and die-hard Patriots and Tom Brady fan.

But Katie Nolan says that viewers did not get “good Affleck.”

“Can I ask, how come in sports TV we never get good Affleck? Anytime he does anything in sports TV, we get ‘is he on drugs’ Affleck,” Nolan said on “The Dan LeBetard Show.”

Nolan admitted that she is “bad at telling if somebody is on drugs,” but gave quite the comparison.

“He did give the energy of when you kind of get stuck talking to a guy late at a wedding, and you don’t realize until you get too into a conversation that, ‘Oh, this guy’s on coke…’

“Again, I don’t know what’s up with Ben Affleck. But Ben Affleck, come on babe. Step it up.”

It was suggested to Nolan that maybe Affleck didn’t want to be at the event. LeBetard himself mentioned that Affleck “beligned off stage” and “didn’t say goodbye to” anyone.

“Then stop coming. You’re at the Tom Brady roast. You’re like the representative of the fan,” Nolan pleaded.

Several of Brady’s former Patriots teammates and brass were at the event, including Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Kevin Hart hosted the event, while comedians such as Andrew Schulz and Bert Kreischer also attended the roast that was filled with jokes about Brady’s divorce, DeflateGate, Aaron Hernandez and losing to the New York Giants twice in the Super Bowl.

