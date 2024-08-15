Sports radio legend Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo rips Donald Trump for treatment of Joe Biden: ‘Really bothered me’

Sports radio legend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo doesn’t usually get political when he’s on air, but during a podcast appearance, he let his opinions on former President Donald Trump be known.

Russo joined the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” with Jimmy Traina, where the show host was asked about speaking on sports during an election year.

During the question, Traina referred to Trump as “an animal,” to which Russo began to go off on the Republican presidential nominee, mainly for how he treats the current president, Joe Biden.

“What is he doing?” Russo said about Trump, via Awful Announcing. “Biden announces he’s gonna leave, drop out. And he kills him? Say what you want about him… but [Biden] did give his freakin’ life to the United States from 1972-on. He also had tragedy in his life with his wife and child who died in that car accident… I think his heart, whether you like his policy or not, is generally speaking in the right place. I think he cares.”

Russo continued to speak on Trump’s action after Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

“The fact that [Trump] can’t let him leave the scene quietly and give him his day,” Russo explained. “Even Biden, when Trump got shot, said, ‘I’m gonna call him,’ and he called him by his first name.

“Even Biden has at times to be above the fray. It really bothered me. Don, can you let the man for 24 hours, six months before the election go out with a little grace? And not pound him… that really bothered me.”

Shortly after Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race on July 21, Trump spoke with Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and called him “the worst president in the history of our country.”

“He is not fit to serve,” Trump continued. “And I ask — who is going to be running the country for the next five months?”

Trump more recently said Biden had the “right to run” for re-election, though the Democratic Party “took it away” from him during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

“I’m not a fan of his, as you probably have noticed, and he had a rough debate, but that doesn’t mean that you just take it away like that,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say Biden’s replacement, vice president Kamala Harris, is the “least admired, least respected, and worst vice president in the history of our country.”

