Sports stars react to shooting at Donald Trump rally

Gunshots rang out Saturday in what has been called an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The former president held a rally in Butler, Pa., before several shots rang out, and the Secret Service told him to “get down.”

Trump gave the crowd a fist before heading off the stage – he went to a medical facility and was “safe,” his campaign said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the aftermath of the incident, some of sports’ biggest stars reacted, both condemning the acts and showing support for Trump.

A UFC fighter, Evan Elder, also gave Trump a shout out after he won a fight just hours after the shooting.

The shooter was killed by the Secret Service counter sniper team, sources told Fox News.

Trump confirmed he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

UFC’S DANA WHITE TO PRECEDE DONALD TRUMP’S NOMINATION ACCEPTANCE AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION: REPORT

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” he said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.