Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has medical emergency while recovering from stroke: report

Gregg Popovich reportedly experienced a medical emergency Tuesday night while at a San Antonio steakhouse.

The San Antonio Spurs coach had a “mild stroke” in November and hasn’t coached since.

TMZ reports that Popovich left the restaurant in an ambulance, and officials say they received a call that an elderly person “fainted.”

Popovich reportedly did not suffer any life-threatening injuries or illnesses, and he was alert by the time he entered the ambulance.

The 76-year-old missed six games earlier this season before the team announced he had a stroke. He coached the team’s first five games of the season.

The team said he was expected to make a full recovery. Mitch Johnson has been leading the Spurs in Popovich’s absence.

In December, six weeks after his stroke, Popovich had not ruled out a comeback, saying tongue-in-cheek, “No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less coachable.”

Popovich confirmed in late February he would not return for the rest of the season.

“Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job, and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding,” he said in a statement at the time. “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

Popovich is the NBA’s career leader with 1,401 victories and another 170 postseason wins while winning five NBA titles. He is in his 29th season, all with San Antonio. The team missed the playoffs this year.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.