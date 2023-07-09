Spurs’ Gregg Popovich inks richest contract ever given to NBA coach: reports

Gregg Popovich isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The five-time NBA champion head coach signed a five-year extension with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced Saturday.

Reports say the deal is worth north of $80 million, which would be a record for the most lucrative contract ever given to a coach.

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a six-year deal worth $78.5 million last month, which had been the biggest deal for a coach.

Popvoich has coached the Spurs since 1996, winning titles in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He’s also a three-time NBA Coach of the Year.

Under Popovich, the Spurs made the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons from 1997-98 to 2018-19 but have missed out each of the last four years. Their 22-60 record last season was the franchise’s worst since going 20-62 in 1996-97 when Popovich was hired midseason.

However, years of losing may coming to an end. The Spurs recently won the NBA Draft Lottery and used the first overall pick to select Victor Wembanyama, who stands over seven feet tall yet has the handle and shooting prowess of a much shorter guard. He’s widely considered the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

Keldon Johnson, 23, led the Spurs with 22 points per game last season.

Popovich also was the head coach of gold medal-winning Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 74-year-old will be entering his 28th season as the Spurs’ head coach.