Spurs’ Gregg Popovich rails against Trump in lengthy rant: ‘Danger follows the delusion’

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went on a lengthy rant against former President Trump on Saturday before the team took on the Houston Rockets.

Popovich was asked about the importance of the presidential election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris and that’s when he took nearly 15 minutes to rail against the business mogul.

“He’s a pathetic individual. He’s a small man who has to make everybody around him smaller so he thinks he’s gonna be bigger,” Popovich said. “And isn’t that the same thing we tell all of our kids in grade school? That’s not how you act. That’s not what you do.”

After declaring that Harris won their only debate and railing against some of Trump’s biggest supporters, including Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., he offered a warning.

“Now, the danger follows the delusion and our kids and grandkids are gonna have to live with what this guy puts out there,” he said.

“I’m just hoping people who are already sold on him for whatever reason, I can’t figure it out… The ones that stay home and don’t vote are the ones that worry me because we need everybody to vote. I hope that they won’t stay home, that they’ll understand that this guy is a scam artist. He’s great at it. I’ll give him credit for that. He’s the best ever, but he makes you want to puke.”

Popovich also said he couldn’t wrap his head around why young college-aged kids were in support of Trump.

“What does he say or do that they want to vote for him? They must think he’s a strong guy,” he added. “This is the biggest whiner that ever walked the face of the earth. He’s like the poorest example of a fifth-grade bully I’ve ever seen. I mean, would you want your kids to act like he does?”

Popovich has been a longtime anti-Trump voice going back to when Trump first entered the presidential race and later defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Trump lost to President Biden in 2020 and is now in a neck-and-neck race with Harris for the White House.

