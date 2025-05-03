Spurs name Mitch Johnson as next head coach after Gregg Popovich’s move to full-time team president

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time in nearly three decades, someone other than Gregg Popovich will be the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

On Friday, the NBA franchise announced Mitch Johnson’s promotion to head coach.

The decision came shortly after it was confirmed Popovich would relinquish his head coaching duties and transition to the team’s full-time president of basketball operations.

Popovich has led Spurs basketball operations since 1994, balancing his executive role and coaching role for 29 years.

Johnson’s tenure with the Spurs spans nine years. He joined the Spurs’ G League affiliate in Austin, Texas, in 2016. He has been a Spurs assistant coach since 2019.

Johnson was also San Antonio’s coach in the NBA Summer League in 2022 and 2023. Johnson stepped in for Popovich for 77 games during the 2024-25 season as the five-time NBA champion recovered from what the team described as a mild stroke.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Johnson will be formally introduced Monday in San Antonio.

“When I took the opportunity to join the Austin Spurs over nine years ago, I had no idea that opportunity was in front of me,” Johnson said at the end of the regular season. “And, so, it’s sometimes funny how your journey takes you, and sometimes the biggest moments can come from the least likely spots.”

“We are thrilled for Mitch Johnson to be our next head coach,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. “Throughout his decade in the organization, we have seen that Mitch has the right values, poise and potential to lead us into the future.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said when the season ended that he had belief the organization would do the right thing.

“I trust the organization … and I also trust Mitch to grow into that role,” Wembanyama said. “So, I think we are in good hands.”

Johnson played at Stanford as a four-year starter before playing in the G League and in Europe.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture, and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

