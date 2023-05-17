Spurs win Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes after 2023 NBA Draft Lottery gives them No. 1 pick

Victor Wembanyama, you are a San Antonio Spur.

The Spurs won the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft in the Draft Lottery in Chicago Tuesday.

The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, who also had a 14% chance of getting the first pick, got the fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

The second overall pick went to the Charlotte Hornets, who had a 12.5% chance of landing the top pick, while the Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%) landed the third overall pick.

Wembanyama is one of the best prospects in NBA history. The French native has a polished game at just 19 years old.

Standing at 7-foot-2, 229 pounds, Wembanyama has the ability to dribble, shoot and do just about everything on a court at his size, which has baffled evaluators.

Playing for the Metropolitans in France’s LNB Pro A league, he averaged 21.6 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while making 47% of his field goal attempts in 33 games this season.

Some evaluators even believe Wembanyama is taller than 7-foot-2, which would make him an immediate franchise cornerstone for the Spurs with the skill he’s displayed each night overseas.

After Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are considered the next-best prospects to choose from for the Hornets and Blazers.

Here’s the full list of the top 14 picks:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans