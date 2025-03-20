Stanford football coach bullied staff, belittled female employees, investigations say: report

Investigations into Stanford head coach Troy Taylor found that he had bullied his staff and mistreated female employees, according to ESPN.

More than 20 current and former staffers cooperated with the two investigations that included complaints against Taylor for what are described as hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks, according to the report.

Taylor was first investigated over a year ago, which led to him signing a warning letter on Feb. 14 of last year; however, a second investigation concluded on July 24.

Both investigations determined that Taylor’s treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford’s standards, according to ESPN.

The report said investigators had never encountered “this palpable level of animosity and disdain” for a university compliance office, ESPN said.

In the warning letter, Taylor reportedly wrote that he knew he could be fired if the conduct had continued; the second investigation included other complaints, yet he remains on the job.

“I willingly complied with the investigations, accepted the recommendations that came out of them, and used them as a learning opportunity to grow in leadership and how I interact with others,” Taylor said in a statement released by the school. “I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively and collegially with my colleagues so that we can achieve success for our football program together.”

A statement from a university spokesperson said, “Stanford believes in upholding the highest standards of behavior in the workplace.”

“The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly. Last summer, the University took appropriate measures, Coach Taylor received coaching, and he has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs.”

Taylor is entering his third year as Stanford coach after back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

