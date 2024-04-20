Star from ESPN trivia show ‘Stump the Schwab’ dead at 63

Howie Schwab, the star mastermind of ESPN’s trivia show “Stump the Schwab,” died Saturday at the age of 63, his family and the network announced.

Schwab was best known for being a sports savant on the hit show in the mid-2000s, but he was with the company for over 25 years.

He joined ESPN in 1987 as a researcher and worked there until 2013 before joining FOX Sports.

“Howie played a vital role in my career — his incredible research was so valuable for decades,” ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said in a statement. “Howie’s loyalty & dedication was so special. His passion & love for sports was off the charts. Most recently he was ecstatic with the UConn Huskies going back to back and was also thrilled to see Rick Pitino bring back his beloved St. John’s to prominence.”

Aside from being the star of the show, he was a coordinating producer for “SportsCenter” and “Outside the Lines.”

St. John’s, Schwab’s alma mater, paid tribute.

“Going to miss those “Go SJU” tweets. Rest in Peace, @howieschwab. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” the men’s basketball program posted on X, formerly Twitter, with a broken-heart emoji.

Vitale said in his own X post that Schwab had been dealing with “various health issues but was feeling good when he visited” him recently.

“During his time at ESPN and after, NO ONE was more committed to excellence than Howie . . . whether as a co-worker or a friend,” former ESPN coordinating producer and talent coach Gerry Matalon told The New York Post. “He was selfless and all about helping others be their best, no matter the circumstance. Having Howie in our lives was an absolute blessing and a privilege.”

