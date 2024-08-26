Staten Island Little League coach stands by Aaron Judge remarks: ‘They were disappointed’

A New York City Little League coach doubled down on his criticism of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who said last week the superstar did not interact with his players while the organization was in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, last week.

Bob Laterza, who coaches Staten Island South Shore Little League, told the Staten Island Advance that Judge did not meet with the team. The Yankees fired back at Laterza, saying he could “learn a lot” from Judge.

Laterza talked to the New York Post about the remarks on Sunday.

“The only reason I said anything to the Advance is because these kids, they’re my kids when they’re with me,” he said. “They were disappointed.

“How can I explain to them the guy can’t even turn around and wave? All right, you could say he’s busy in the game. … We’re 10 feet away. I mean they waved to the bleachers when they’re up at bat.”

Laterza was under the impression the Yankees were going to give his team special attention, given that both teams are within the limits of the five boroughs.

Some Yankees players were able to meet with the Staten Island team, but the logistics of the planned meet-and-greet hampered the young players’ abilities to meet Judge.

Laterza said he was upset that Judge did not acknowledge the team while he was on deck during the Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers.

“It seems like [the Yankees] couldn’t get through the crowds to get to The Grove where the rec room where we were held up to meet them was. I guess it happens especially with crowds like that,” he told the New York Post. “I understand that. And then he couldn’t come out, he’s preparing for a game, I understand that. I mean how much can we understand? Why can’t you turn around and wave? That was the gist. What was the big entitlement?”

The Yankees declined to comment on Laterza’s new remarks, according to the paper.

Laterza said he still wants an apology from Judge.

