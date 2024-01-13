Steelers, Bills face off in wild card game as winter storm threatens strong wind gusts, heavy snowfall

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A winter storm in western New York is threatening strong wind gusts and the possibility of heavy snowfall for Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, prompting the Bills to call for extra hands in preparation.

The National Weather Service (NWS) for Buffalo issued a winter storm warning beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday and is expected to last until Monday morning.

According to the latest update on Friday night, total snow accumulations are estimated to reach anywhere between one and three feet in some areas with possible “blizzard conditions” impacting the region between Saturday night and Sunday.

Wind gusts could reach a max of 65 mph on Saturday night. Travel conditions are expected to be “very difficult to impossible at times” with poor visibility due to “widespread blowing snow.”

The Bills will be hosting the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park in the midst of this. While no stranger to playing in these types of conditions, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team is still preparing the best they can.

“It takes a little more time, right, just to spend a little bit of time – not a little bit of time, quite a bit of time to make sure we’re prepared for it just like any game plan and we’re ready to adjust,” he said Friday.

“It’s not within our control, unfortunately, but the good man upstairs’ control, and we’ll adjust where needed.”

Stadium officials are also preparing.

On Friday, the Bills called on the public for help in making sure Highmark is ready to go for kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning if needed. The rate of pay is $20 per hour. Complimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area,” a message on the team’s website read.

Over in Kansas City, the Chiefs are hosting the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in a game that is expected to be one of the coldest in NFL playoff history. Forecasters predict there will be sub-zero temperatures, with a low of minus-5 during the game.

